Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Donmoyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben L. Donmoyer


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ben L. Donmoyer Obituary
Ben L. Donmoyer, 89, of Pine Grove, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born Feb. 12, 1931, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Ben T. and Marva Kerstetter Donmoyer.

Ben was a maintenance worker for Penn Dye, Pine Grove.

Preceding him in death were three brothers, Roy, Fred and Carl Donmoyer.

Surviving are his wife of 67 years on April 12, Vera Salada Donmoyer, of Schuylkill Haven; three sons, Rodney Donmoyer, Jerry Donmoyer and Marc Donmoyer and companion, Cherie Kaufman, all of Pine Grove; two daughters, Ruby Seigfried and companion, Bob Johnson, of Boyertown, and Sherry and husband, Dean Herring, of Pine Grove; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Hetzel's Cemetery. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -