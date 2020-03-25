|
Ben L. Donmoyer, 89, of Pine Grove, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Feb. 12, 1931, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Ben T. and Marva Kerstetter Donmoyer.
Ben was a maintenance worker for Penn Dye, Pine Grove.
Preceding him in death were three brothers, Roy, Fred and Carl Donmoyer.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years on April 12, Vera Salada Donmoyer, of Schuylkill Haven; three sons, Rodney Donmoyer, Jerry Donmoyer and Marc Donmoyer and companion, Cherie Kaufman, all of Pine Grove; two daughters, Ruby Seigfried and companion, Bob Johnson, of Boyertown, and Sherry and husband, Dean Herring, of Pine Grove; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Hetzel's Cemetery. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 25, 2020