Benjamin H. Stahl, 86, of Clarks Valley, Tower City, passed away early Thursday morning at his home.
Born Jan. 27, 1933, in Clarks Valley, he was a son of the late Hilbert and Margaret Hossler Stahl.
Ben was a 1951 graduate of Porter Township High School. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was a retired electronic equipment specialist from the Mechanicsburg Navy Depot.
Ben was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Tower City, where he formerly served on the council and was superintendant of the Sunday schools. He had previously been active with Williams Valley football boosters.
He was a lifetime member of the NRA; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outside. He took great pride in gardening and working around his home.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Faye Leitzel, June Sturm and Grace Gaffney; brothers, Jack, Russell and Claude Stahl.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Jane Bressler Stahl; two sons, Keith Stahl, of Fort Knox, Ky., and Gregory Stahl and his wife, Denise, of Halifax; three grandchildren he was very proud of, Bryan, Scheanly and Alyssa Stahl; a sister, Mary Lou Shutt, of Harrisburg; nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Tower City, with Brian Beissel. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Following the service, a luncheon and time of fellowship will be held in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his church, 415 E. Grand Ave., Tower City, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 18, 2020