Bernadette A. Vevasis, 73, of Girardville, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in California, she was a daughter of the late Bernard and Catherine Dolan Bilsky.
She worked for General Cigar Factory, Mahanoy City, and as a presser for Ashland Shirt until her retirement.
She was a member of St. Vincent dePaul Church of St. Charles Borromeo Parish.
Bernadette enjoyed painting and decorating ceramic crafts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Vevasis, and her brother, Nathan Bilsky.
Bernadette is survived by her two loving sons, Michael Vevasis, of Girardville, and Joseph Vevasis and his wife, Jessica, of Shenandoah Heights; her two grandchildren, Alyssa and Joey Vevasis; her beloved dog, Misty; cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. Vincent dePaul Church, Girardville, with pastor, the Rev. Brian Miller, as the celebrant. Friends are invited to her viewing from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday at the church. Interment will follow in St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bernadette's name to Hillside SPCA, PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Girardville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 13, 2020