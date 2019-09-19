Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Bernard J. Balkiewicz Obituary
Bernard J. Balkiewicz, 80, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Shenandoah Senior Living Community.

Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Adam and Mary (Cieslukowski) Balkiewicz. Bernie was also preceded in death by his brother, Daniel A. Balkiewicz.

Bernie was a graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah, and received his bachelor's degree in education from Bloomsburg University.

He was employed by Shenandoah Valley School District for 30 years as a high school English teacher. During his tenure as teacher, he also served as the yearbook adviser for many years.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Elaine M. Balkiewicz, Wyomissing, and by several aunts, including Regina Brutto, Shenandoah, Dolores Zagorski, New Jersey, Gloria Choplick, Shenandoah Heights, Florence Balkiewicz, Las Vegas, and Patricia Cieslukowski, Shenandoah Heights. Several cousins also survive.

It was Bernie's wish to have no funeral service or viewing. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in St. Casimir Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . The Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. For more information, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
