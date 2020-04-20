|
Bernard J. "Luke" Kamenas, Jr., of Minersville, passed away on Friday at ManorCare.
Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late Bernard J. Kamenas Sr. and the late Mary Dinko Kamenas. He was a 1965 graduate of Minersville Area High School, and worked at the former Longo's Restaurant, East Norwegian Township. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, having served in Alaska. He was later employed with the Reading Railroad and CONRAIL; and retired from the Norfolk & Southern Railroad after 40 years of service.
He had been a member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church, Minersville, where he served as an altar boy in his youth. He was also a member of the Minersville American Legion and a life member of the Sunny Rod and Gun Club.
Luke was a hard worker, but a kind and gentle soul, who enjoyed getting away with his friends to Sunny Rod and Gun Club cabin.
He is survived by two sisters, Patricia Eichenberg (spouse, Charles), Brier City, Norwegian Township, and Mary Ann Hardiman, Margate, New Jersey; four nieces, Krista Eichenberg McCabe, Frackville, Tara Eichenberg-Cox (spouse, Greggory), Brier City, Meghan Hardiman-Gowdy (spouse, Charles) and Margaret Hardiman, all of Margate, New Jersey; three nephews, Joseph Hardiman (companion, Ann Marie), New Jersey, Patrick Hardiman (spouse, Rena), Florida, and David Hardiman (spouse, Melissa), New Jersey; great nieces and nephews, Mackenzi and Logan McCabe, Charles and Carson Gowdy, Thomas Hardiman, twins, Bridget and Molly Hardiman, Madison, Emma and Jake Hardiman. He is also survived by extended members of the Verbosh, Whiteash, Kulbitsky, Gredd, Dunleavy, Dinko and Pukas families; his many friends, especially Eugene and Georgine O'Brien, Minersville.
Public funeral services and interment will be announced when current restrictions are lifted. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
