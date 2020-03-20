|
Bernard J. McCauley Sr., 87, of Frackville, passed away Wednesday, March 18, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill, Pottsville.
Born Sept. 22, 1932, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Bernard and Sabina Coyle McCauley. He attended Frackville Sschools.
He was chief of police at the Wernersville State Hospital and was chief of security before his retirement. He also worked at the former Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville, as a licensed practical nurse.
Bernie enjoyed working on cars and when he needed a break, he would say "going for my coffee …"
He was a member of Goodwill Hose Company, Frackville, and volunteered with the fire police for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Margaret G. Zimmerman McCauley, in 2011; a son, James and his wife, Judy McCauley; a daughter-in-law, Dolores McCauley.
He is survived by his children, three sons, Bernard Jr., Kevin and his wife, Kathy, and Keith McCauley; five daughters, Sharon McCauley, Karen Fredericks and husband, Mel, Peggy Wetzel and husband, Wade, Kathy Blackwell and husband, Gene, and Maggie McCauley-Beury; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
As a precaution to the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family in Greenwood Cemetery, Frackville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bernard's name to Char-Hill Kennel, 2 E. Railroad Ave., New Ringgold, PA 17960. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.
