Bernard S. "Bernie" Kayes, at 58 years old, of Shenandoah, passed away Feb. 28.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard S. "Bernie" Kayes.
Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of Carmella Kovalesky and the late Bernard J. Kayes.
He graduated from Shenandoah Valley High School and the Industrial School of Welding in Allentown. He was an avid WHO fan and went to concerts whenever possible. He loved his family and friends. His contagious smile and easy going attitude made him unforgettable.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard J. Kayes, and his sister, Rosemary Jacobs.
He is survived by a brother, Michael Kayes and his wife, MaryAnn; sister, Dianne Moyer; nephews, Michael, Robert,and Sean; nieces, Nichole and Michelle.
Graveside service will be announced at a later date.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 10, 2019