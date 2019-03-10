Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard S. "Bernie" Kayes. View Sign

Bernard S. "Bernie" Kayes, at 58 years old, of Shenandoah, passed away Feb. 28.



Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of Carmella Kovalesky and the late Bernard J. Kayes.



He graduated from Shenandoah Valley High School and the Industrial School of Welding in Allentown. He was an avid WHO fan and went to concerts whenever possible. He loved his family and friends. His contagious smile and easy going attitude made him unforgettable.



He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard J. Kayes, and his sister, Rosemary Jacobs.



He is survived by a brother, Michael Kayes and his wife, MaryAnn; sister, Dianne Moyer; nephews, Michael, Robert,and Sean; nieces, Nichole and Michelle.



Graveside service will be announced at a later date.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Bernard S. "Bernie" Kayes, at 58 years old, of Shenandoah, passed away Feb. 28.Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of Carmella Kovalesky and the late Bernard J. Kayes.He graduated from Shenandoah Valley High School and the Industrial School of Welding in Allentown. He was an avid WHO fan and went to concerts whenever possible. He loved his family and friends. His contagious smile and easy going attitude made him unforgettable.He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard J. Kayes, and his sister, Rosemary Jacobs.He is survived by a brother, Michael Kayes and his wife, MaryAnn; sister, Dianne Moyer; nephews, Michael, Robert,and Sean; nieces, Nichole and Michelle.Graveside service will be announced at a later date.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close