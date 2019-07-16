|
Mass of Christian Burial for Bernard Stine Sr., 88, of Tremont, who died Thursday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Most Blessed Trinity Church, Tremont. Relatives and friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in Most Blessed Trinity Cemetery, Tremont.
He is survived by three sons, Thomas and his wife, Penny, Wisconisco, Bernard Jr., Tremont, and Patrick and his wife, Kelly, Donaldson; five grandchildren, Aaron and his wife, Terri, Jason and his wife, Shannon, Kelsey, Kamryn and Kenley; five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Abigail, Cassidy, Hunter and Kennedie; nieces and nephews.
In 1953, he played fast pitch softball with the Chateauroux AFB all-star team and won the Europeon Championship and then played in the Air Force Worldwide games in Amarillo Texas. Upon returning home, he played fast pitch softball with many local teams.
