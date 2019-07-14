Bernard T. Stine Sr., 88, of Tremont, passed away Thursday evening at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



Born in Zerbe, Newtown, he was a son of the late John F. and Mary Ellen Ritter Stine.



He was a 1949 graduate of the former Reilly Township High School. After high school, he made several Legion Baseball All-Star teams. He was also inducted into the Allen-Rogawicz Sports Hall of Fame for baseball and basketball while in high school.



He performed carpenter work prior to entering the Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He was a member of Most Blessed Trinity Church, Tremont. He was a former member of the Tremont Lion's Club. He was a member of the Newtown Gun Club, the Tremont Fire Company, the Tremont Senior Citizens and the Pine Grove Legion.



During his time in the Air Force, he served in France and Germany, where he processed incoming and outgoing personnel prior to their final assignment. In 1953, he played fast-pitch softball with the Chateauroux AFB all-star team and won the Europeon Championship and played in the Air Force Worldwide games in Amarillo, Texas.



After his time in the Air Force, he worked at the Pine Grove tannery, the Lebanon Foundry and ALCOA, prior to entering Federal Civil Service. He repaired aircraft instruments at Middletown Air Force Base for 7 1/2 years and then transferred to the Defense Contracting Administration Services in Philadelphia. He was assigned to quality assurance and was stationed at RCA Camden, N.J., for 7 1/2 years.



At RCA, he inspected NASA equipment, including the command module, LEM, astronaut backpacks, and the lunar communication relay unit for the rover vehicle, which was used on the moon.



In 1974, he transferred to DCAS Reading as an industrial specialist that performed pre-award surveys on potential incoming contractors. He personally performed the survey for 99,000 postal trucks for the Postal Service. He retired in 1991, with 32 years of federal service.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 1997 by his wife, the former Margaret A. McCoach; a sister, Mary Renninger, and two brothers, William and Vincent Stine.



He is survived by three sons, Thomas and his wife, Penny, Wisconisco, Bernard Jr., Tremont, and Patrick and his wife, Kelly, Donaldson; five grandchildren, Aaron and his wife, Terri, Jason and his wife, Shannon, Kelsy, Kamryn and Kenly; five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Abigail, Cassidy, Hunter and Kennedie; nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Most Blessed Trinity Church. Relatives and friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in Most Blessed Trinity Cemetery, Tremont. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Bernard to either , 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN, 38105, or to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Contributions will also be accepted at the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Bernard's memory, please visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 14, 2019