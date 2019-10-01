|
Bernard T. Traupman, 81, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem.
Born in Bethlehem, March 8, 1938, he was a son of the late Frank and Estelle (Arndt) Traupman.
He was the husband of Barbara A. (Wallace) Traupman. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Bernard was a graduate of Liberty High School.
He retired as a printer from Seiders Printing, Pottsville.
In addition to his wife, Bernard is survived by a son, Scott Traupman and wife, Brenda, Schuylkill Haven; two daughters, Christine Osatchuck and husband, Timmy, Auburn, and Julie Putlock, Schuylkill Haven; grandchildren, Paul Leonard, Andrew Putlock, Joseph Traupman, Rebecca Saterfield, Jessica Fryer, James Tolan, Stephen Griffin, Timothy Osatchuck and Tyler Osatchuck; great-grandchildren, Mason and Sarah Saterfield, Emily and Lucy Leonard, Kassidy, Abby and Ava Fryer, Kaitlynn Thacker and James Tolan. Bernard is also survived by a sister, Dolores Yelsits and husband, Richard, Bath, and a brother, Kerry Traupman and wife, Linda, Bethlehem.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
