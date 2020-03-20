|
|
Bernard Thompson, 71, of Oak Grove Road, Pine Grove, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at home.
Born Sept. 19, 1948, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John W. and Eva B. Behney Thompson.
He was a 1966 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of Schuylkill Church of the Brethren, Pine Grove.
He was a staff sergeant in the Air Force.
Preceding him in death were three brothers, Ledyard, Richard and William Thompson; two sisters, Anna Swisher and Joan (Shirley) Ragus.
Surviving are two sons, Scott Thompson, of Miami Beach, Fla., and Troy Thompson, of Wilkes-Barre; one granddaughter, Olivia Eva Thompson; his partner, Susan Jarrett.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Schuylkill Church of the Brethren, c/o Lois Lehman, 26 Pine Hill Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 20, 2020