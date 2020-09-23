Home

On Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Bertha Koehler passed away at the age of 92. She was from Schuylkill Haven and formerly of Sinking Spring and Saylorsburg.

Bertha was the wife of the late Raymond Leroy Koehler. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, on March 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Michael Romascavage and Anna (Szwela) Romascavage, who immigrated from Russia and Poland, respectively. Bertha's father, a miner, died when Bertha was 6 years old. Anna needed all the children's help; Bertha learned the art of cooking, baking, canning and how to sew clothing.

As a young woman, Bertha worked for the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Co. in the meat department. Later, she worked as a seamstress, then became a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers' Union. When her husband, Ray, passed away, Bertha moved to Schuylkill Haven in 1996.

She was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Schuylkill Haven.

Bertha was preceded in death by eight siblings and, in 2008, her son, Robert Raymond Koehler.

Bertha will be greatly missed by her daughter, Roseann "Rox" (Koehler) Schwartz and husband, Bruce Schwartz, of Mechanicsburg; granddaughter, Jessica Johanna Schwartz, of San Francisco, Calif.; granddaughter, Samara Koehler Schwartz and husband, Jason Dreifuss, of Highland Park, Ill.; great-granddaughter, Jo Schwartz Dreifuss; Bertha's sister, Elizabeth (Romascavage) Shamp, of Deland, Fla., who turned 90 in September; three nieces, six nephews. Bertha leaves fond memories with Friedensburg's P.O. employees. Bertha cherished her loving and dearest friends, Karleen Otto and Bruce and Rosemary Boyer, all of Schuylkill Haven.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Gilbert Cemetery, Gilbert. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Loving Memory of Bertha Koehler to Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 252 Dock St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA, 18331. gowerfuneralhome.com


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
