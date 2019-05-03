Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beryl Eloise Gerhard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Beryl was born in East Orange, N.J., on Aug. 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Beulah Cutting and Ray S. Lee. She was the widow of Ralph A. Gerhard.



She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Orwigsburg, and was previously employed by Sylray, Town & Country Department Store, Atlas Powder Co. and the Hamburg Center.



Beryl is survived by her daughter, Eileen, wife of Harlan Rump; three sons, Ralph Gerhard, husband of Carol, Roger Gerhard and Henry Gerhard, husband of Jennifer. Beryl is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan Rump, Mike, Adam, Emily and Evan Gerhard; Melissa Hahner, wife of Ed; Pamela Imler, wife of Mark; great-grandchildren are Shelby Hahner, Ed Harner Jr., and McKayla and Allie Jones.



Services are private and entrusted to the Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. Interment will be at St. John's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Orwigsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hillside SPCA, PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.



