Beryl Eloise Gerhard, 91, of Orwigsburg, passed away on Thursday, May 2, at Orwigsburg Center.
Beryl was born in East Orange, N.J., on Aug. 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Beulah Cutting and Ray S. Lee. She was the widow of Ralph A. Gerhard.
She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Orwigsburg, and was previously employed by Sylray, Town & Country Department Store, Atlas Powder Co. and the Hamburg Center.
Beryl is survived by her daughter, Eileen, wife of Harlan Rump; three sons, Ralph Gerhard, husband of Carol, Roger Gerhard and Henry Gerhard, husband of Jennifer. Beryl is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan Rump, Mike, Adam, Emily and Evan Gerhard; Melissa Hahner, wife of Ed; Pamela Imler, wife of Mark; great-grandchildren are Shelby Hahner, Ed Harner Jr., and McKayla and Allie Jones.
Services are private and entrusted to the Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. Interment will be at St. John's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Orwigsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hillside SPCA, PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 3, 2019