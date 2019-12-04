|
|
Beth Ann (Thomas) Resneck, 56, of Flying Hills, Berks County, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her residence.
She was the wife of Matthew A. Resneck.
Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence J. and Helen M. (Yarrish) Thomas.
Beth was a 1981 graduate of Pottsville Area High School and a 1983 graduate of Schuylkill AVTS Practical Nursing Program. She was a 1988 graduate of California College of Health Sciences Respiratory Therapy Program. Upon graduation, she entered the field of ultrasound, holding license as an L.P.N., C.R.T. and Cardiac and Vascular sonographer. Beth was employed as an ultrasound technician at Reading Hospital Cardiology Group. She was a true advocate for the patient.
She was passionate about many things in her life, including her faith, family and friends. She loved traveling to Ireland, James Taylor and "the girls." She was absolutely in love with Matt; her two stepdaughters, Sabrina and Casey; her grandson, Andrew; her dog, Bunker.
She is also survived by a sister, Kate, wife of Steve Zagar, of Palo Alto; Ralph and Joann Falls, of Palo Alto; cousins and three God children.
Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21 Chestnut St., Mohnton, PA 19540, and again from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church with Father David J. Loeper, officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Beth's Memory to Animal Rescue League, where they received Bunker, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, or St. Johns Church Building Fund at the address above. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 4, 2019