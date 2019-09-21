|
|
Bette Ann (Gibson) Bisco, 83, of Brewster, Mass., passed away Monday, Sept. 16, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Bette was born June 24, 1936, to Harry and Catherine Gibson in Shenandoah. Bette was adored by her family and friends and loved by all.
Bette was a graduate of West Mahanoy Township High School and later earned undergraduate and graduate degrees at Bloomsburg College and Penn State University. She married Thomas Bisco, also of Shenandoah, in 1960. They were married 58 years before he passed away in April of this year. Bette had many accomplishments, both professional and personal. She loved being with people and sharing her talents and gifts. She began working as a teen in Shenandoah at her father's gas station, Gibson Tire and later at Kresges. One of the youngest female high school department heads at age 29, she went on to teach and assume leadership roles in both the public school and private university systems for over 30 years. She was a director at both Katharine Gibbs School and The Westchester Business Institute and was an adjunct faculty member at Pace University. One of Bette's sayings was "Be all you can be." She touched many lives through her teaching while she lived in both Plainfield, New Jersey, and Carmel, New York. Bette also taught Sunday school at Drew United Methodist Church in Carmel, N.Y., where she shared her faith and gift of teaching with the church. Upon retiring from teaching, she became a successful real estate agent. In retirement, Bette moved to Brewster, Mass., and spent the summers in Cape Cod and the winters in their second family home in Las Vegas, Nev. She dedicated her retirement to enjoying her children and grandchildren and lived close by. She enjoyed attending school events with her grandchildren, especially at the Boston Higashi International School for Autism, where her grandson Dennis resides. Bette volunteered at the Our Lady of the Cape Thrift Store in Brewster for over 20 years and was a member of the church Ladies Guild. She was an avid member of the Cape Cod "Red Hats." Her retirement years were packed with service, love and adventure. Bette enjoyed crocheting, Jumble puzzles, game shows, travel, listening to music, and spending time with her friends and family. She was a devoted mother to her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Moore and Jaqueline (Jonathan) Songer. She was fondly referred to as "Bobbi" to her grandchildren, Kaitlyn, 23, and Dennis Moore, 19, Grace, 4, and Betsey Songer, 2. Her last message to her family was "I will love you forever."
Services will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 23, at Oravitz Home for Funerals on 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with the Rev. Dr. John Reid officiating. Preceding the service, visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Boston Higashi International School for Autism, Attention: Janice Oliver, 800 N. Main St., Randolph, MA 02368. Website www.bostonhigashi.org. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements. For further information, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 21, 2019