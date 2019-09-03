|
Bettie Lou (Schaeffer) Emerich, 81, of Cressona, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 1, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.
Bettie Lou was born in Cressona, Nov. 20, 1937, a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Kantner) and Vernon Schaeffer.
She was the wife of Clifford E. Emerich. The couple shared 63 years of marriage.
Bettie Lou was preceded in death by her brother, Drew Schaeffer, and her sisters, Donna Reed and Shirley Hill.
She was a graduate of Cressona High School, Class of 1955. She was previously employed as a waitress at Sites Luncheonette, Cressona, and had served as the Cressona tax collector for eight years.
Bettie Lou was a kind and gentle person who adored her family. She loved the community of Cressona in so many ways. She was a lifelong member of St. Mark's United Church of Christ, teaching Sunday school, serving on Consistory and the Lay Fellowship Committee, and assisting the Candy Elves. She was a charter member of the Cressona High School Alumni Committee and looked forward to seeing her classmates at their reunions. Bettie Lou also was an active member of the Cressona Historical Society and a member of the Good Will Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Bettie Lou is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Lagola, wife of John, of Orwigsburg; two sons, Jeffrey Emerich and Clifford L. Emerich, both of Cressona. Bettie Lou is also survived by grandchildren, Jennifer Emerich, Brandy Emerich, Jacob Emerich, Jillian Krammes, Ryan Lagola and Mark Lagola; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Bernice Yoder, wife of William, of Sun City West, Arizona.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Mark's United Church of Christ, Cressona, with the Rev. Kevin Fruchtl officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 until the time of the service. The family requests that contributions be made to St. Mark's United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 55, Cressona, PA 17929 in memory of Bettie Lou. The family also wishes to thank the staff of Seton Manor for their compassion and support of Bettie Lou while she resided there. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.
