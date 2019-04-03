Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty A. Stevenosky. View Sign

Betty A. Stevenosky, 70, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away peacefully Monday at her home.



Born in Pottsville, July 5, 1948, she was a daughter of Veronica Kovalusky Walters and a stepdaughter of Russ Walters.



Betty was a 1966 graduate of Blue Mountain High School.



Betty and her late husband of 32 years, Rick, who passed away in 2006, were the owners and operators of W.B. Staller Inc. Sheet Metal Shop in Schuylkill Haven. After her husband's passing, she continued the business until retiring in 2013.



In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph, who passed in 2012.



She is survived by maternal cousins, nieces and nephews; Rick's siblings and extended family; stepgrandchildren; and friends.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow services on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Betty A. Stevenosky, 70, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away peacefully Monday at her home.Born in Pottsville, July 5, 1948, she was a daughter of Veronica Kovalusky Walters and a stepdaughter of Russ Walters.Betty was a 1966 graduate of Blue Mountain High School.Betty and her late husband of 32 years, Rick, who passed away in 2006, were the owners and operators of W.B. Staller Inc. Sheet Metal Shop in Schuylkill Haven. After her husband's passing, she continued the business until retiring in 2013.In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph, who passed in 2012.She is survived by maternal cousins, nieces and nephews; Rick's siblings and extended family; stepgrandchildren; and friends.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow services on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close