Betty A. Stevenosky, 70, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away peacefully Monday at her home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty A. Stevenosky.
Born in Pottsville, July 5, 1948, she was a daughter of Veronica Kovalusky Walters and a stepdaughter of Russ Walters.
Betty was a 1966 graduate of Blue Mountain High School.
Betty and her late husband of 32 years, Rick, who passed away in 2006, were the owners and operators of W.B. Staller Inc. Sheet Metal Shop in Schuylkill Haven. After her husband's passing, she continued the business until retiring in 2013.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph, who passed in 2012.
She is survived by maternal cousins, nieces and nephews; Rick's siblings and extended family; stepgrandchildren; and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow services on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 3, 2019