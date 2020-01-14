|
Betty Ardell Davies, 92, lifelong resident of Tamaqua, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Coaldale.
She was the wife of the late John P. "Jack" Davies, to whom she was married 57 years at the time of his death on March 21, 2008.
Born Jan. 29, 1927, in Tamaqua, Betty was a daughter of the late George and Amelia (nee Lloyd) Morris, but was raised by her late aunt and uncle, Elizabeth and Charles Wink.
A 1944 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she worked as a switchboard operator at the Atlas Powder Co., Reynolds, for 21 years. In later years, Betty owned a dress shop, which was located in the basement of her home. She was a member of New Life Assembly of God Church, Tamaqua.
She was predeceased by son, Jeff Davies, and brother, William Morris.
Betty is survived by son, Jonathan Davies and his wife, Deborah, of Tuscarora; daughter, Beth Lattanzi and her husband, John, of Hometown; grandchildren, Josh Davies, of Georgetown, Texas, Michael Luna, of Franklin, Tenn., Amanda Hascin, of Tamaqua, Lynn Davies, of Hellertown, and Olivia Lattanzi, of Hometown; two great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Ed Noftz officiating. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, 501 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, will follow services. Call from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials in her name may be made to New Life Assembly of God Church, P.O. Box 183, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
