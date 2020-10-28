Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty E. Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty E. Fisher Obituary

Betty E. Fisher, 96, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.

Born March 19, 1924, in Schuylkill Haven, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary R. (Roeder) Dewald.

She was the widow of Elwood Fisher, who passed away in 1981.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Jane Miller, in 2005.

She was a member of Bible Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, Schuylkill Haven.

Betty retired as a machine operator from H.L. Miller Inc. in 1989.

Private interment will be held in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -