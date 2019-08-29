|
Betty E. Zimmerman, 81, of Pine Grove, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in the Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born on Dec. 1, 1937, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Oliver and Beatrice Snyder Fritz.
Betty worked at Gold Mills, Pine Grove, in the Warping Dept.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Andrew J. Zimmerman, in 2016; great-grandchild, Hannah LeVan; three brothers, Jack Fritz, Harry Fritz and Richard Fritz; sister, Dorothy Berger.
Surviving are a son, Dean and wife, Barbarann Zimmerman, of Jonestown; daughter, Deb and husband, Marlin LeVan, of Donaldson; four grandchildren, Casey, and wife, Dawn LeVan, Andy LeVan, Jerry Schmoyer, Dave Schmoyer; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Edwin Fritz, Thomas Fritz, both of Pine Grove, and Robert Fritz, of Annville.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the H. L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Deanna Geiter officiating. There will be a calling time from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com
