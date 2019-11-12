Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Betty F. Zeplin

Betty F. Zeplin Obituary
Betty F. Zeplin, 92, of Ashland, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born May 15, 1927, in Picher, Okla., she was a daughter of the late Manford and Elva (Crabtree) McCarroll.

Betty was a 1945 graduate of Ashland High School. She was a member of The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Ashland.

Betty worked at the Ashland Public Library for 25 years, where she helped organize the genealogy section, gathering newspaper articles and information about Ashland area history. She enjoyed meeting with people and sharing this information. She also helped organize the crafts for Story Hour for preschool children. In addition, she decorated the library windows for the holidays. She took pride in arranging the photo display of area service men and women for Veterans Day. In the '60s and '70s, she worked in Gellert's, a popular dress shop in Ashland.

Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 1986.

Surviving are two daughters, Valarie Hornberger, of Ashland, and husband, Clyde, and Linda Ertwine, of Bel Air, Md., and husband, Dean; four grandchildren, Amy Susan and husband, Don, Lisa Edmonds and husband, Jeremy, Brad Ertwine and David Ertwine and wife, Chelsea; great-grandchildren, Julia and Ryan Edmonds and Parker Rose Ertwine; brother, Jimmie McCarroll and wife, Beatrice, of Mountain Top; nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ashland, with the Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil officiating. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 35 N. Ninth St., Ashland, PA 17921. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
