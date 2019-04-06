Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Hirsch. View Sign

Betty Hirsch, 73, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown, after a brief illness.



Born in Shamokin, May 2, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Laura Sockoloskie Hirsch.



Betty was educated in the Shamokin School District and enjoyed her career at Sun-Com Industries in Northumberland County, until her retirement and moving to Pottsville in 2013.



Betty enjoyed the simple pleasures in life like spending time with friends, shopping at Boscov's, paging through her People magazines and watching AMC.



Betty will always be remembered for the way her smile would light up a room. When she was smiling, you were smiling with her. Her friends were many.



Preceding her in death were her parents, sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Maurice Bates and her uncle, Julian Sockoloskie.



Betty is survived by her extended family; her housemates, Lillian Costello, Ann Marie Boychock and Connie Szeliga, all of Pottsville, Linda and Tony Carnuccio of Shamokin; her family of direct support professionals at Community Services Group; as well as her family and friends with Eldergarden.



A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. April 10. This will take place at Saint Stanislaus Cemetery, Shamokin. Leonard Lucas Funeral Home at 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Betty would only ask that you remember her with a smile.



120 S. Market St.

Shamokin , PA 17872

Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home

120 S. Market St.

Shamokin , PA 17872

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 6, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close