Betty J. Budwash, 90, of Mahanoy City, died Monday afternoon at Broad Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
Born in Tremont, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Florence (Roth) Morgan.
She attended Tremont schools and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Mahanoy City.
She had been employed by General Cigar, formerly in Mahanoy City, and also worked as a caregiver. Her door and candy jar was always open for her family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Charles, in 2001, as well as eight brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include a daughter, Joan Klatka and her husband, John, of Weston Place; son, Charles and his wife, Maureen, of Morea; daughter, Betty Malacusky and her companion, Cyril Kufro, of Fountain Springs; daughter, Karen Wagner and her husband, Lawrence, of Frackville; daughter, Cheryl Souchack, of Trenton; daughter, Kathy Sheirich and her husband, Lester, of Pine Grove; son, Gary and his wife, Alice, of Pine Grove; daughter, Terri Marowski, of Grier City; a sister, Diane Degler, of Donaldson; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Services will be privately held at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, with interment in Indiantown Gap Nation Cemetery, Annville. Contributions in Betty's name to , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, would be appreciated by the family. Please sign Betty's guest book at www.jarrettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 29, 2020