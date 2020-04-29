Home

POWERED BY

Services
David D Jarrett Funeral Home
201 E Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3801
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Budwash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Budwash

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Budwash Obituary
Betty J. Budwash, 90, of Mahanoy City, died Monday afternoon at Broad Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Born in Tremont, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Florence (Roth) Morgan.

She attended Tremont schools and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Mahanoy City.

She had been employed by General Cigar, formerly in Mahanoy City, and also worked as a caregiver. Her door and candy jar was always open for her family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Charles, in 2001, as well as eight brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include a daughter, Joan Klatka and her husband, John, of Weston Place; son, Charles and his wife, Maureen, of Morea; daughter, Betty Malacusky and her companion, Cyril Kufro, of Fountain Springs; daughter, Karen Wagner and her husband, Lawrence, of Frackville; daughter, Cheryl Souchack, of Trenton; daughter, Kathy Sheirich and her husband, Lester, of Pine Grove; son, Gary and his wife, Alice, of Pine Grove; daughter, Terri Marowski, of Grier City; a sister, Diane Degler, of Donaldson; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Services will be privately held at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, with interment in Indiantown Gap Nation Cemetery, Annville. Contributions in Betty's name to , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, would be appreciated by the family. Please sign Betty's guest book at www.jarrettfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -