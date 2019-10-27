|
|
Betty J. Gallo, 92, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, at Orwigsburg Center.
Betty was born in York, Aug. 4, 1927, a daughter of the late Ida (Beck) and Franklin Becker. She was the widow of Vincent Gallo, of Pottsville, and James Hoke, of York.
She was a member of Bible Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, Schuylkill Haven.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by six sisters and four brothers.
Betty is survived by a sister, Thelma Dellinger, of York; a son, Franklin Hoke, husband of Aluana, of Washington Boro; four daughters, Jane Torbert, wife of Scott, of George Bear, Del., Ida Randt, wife of Donald, of Schuylkill Haven, Linda Marchalk, of Barnesville, and Nancy Schafer, wife of William, of Schuylkill Haven. She also is survived by 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Bible Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, Schuylkill Haven,with the Rev. Ward Ketch officiating. A viewing will start at 10 a.m. before the funeral service at the church. Interment will be held after the service in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's name to Bible Tabernacle Church. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 27, 2019