Betty J. Helman, 88, of Minersville, passed away on Tuesday at home.
Born in Cressona, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Marie Ulmer Helman.
She attended Minersville schools and worked in the local garment industry, retiring from Pine & Company in 1995.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Minersville. She was also a member of the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union (ACTWU) and was also a past-president of the Pennsylvania Joint Board.
Betty was preceded in death by four siblings, Carl Helman, James Helman, Harold Helman and Jean Marie Bitts. She was the last surviving of her siblings.
She is survived by two nieces, Linda Zweibel (spouse, Jeffrey), Pottsville, and Donna Seiverling, Manheim; two nephews, Harold Helman, Minersville, and Richard Helman (spouse, Christine), Phoenix Park; her dearest friend, Lucyna "Lucy" Skrobak (spouse, Paul), Palo Alto.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 4, 2019