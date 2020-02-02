|
Betty J. Maurer, 95, formerly of Hegins, died peacefully Jan. 23, 2020, at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township, where she had been a resident since October 2019.
She was born July 19, 1924, in Valley View, youngest of three children born to the late Vernon and Annie (Henry) Romberger.
She was a 1942 graduate of the former Hegins Township High School, and upon graduation, attended what is today Central Penn Business School in Summerdale.
On Aug. 5, 1944, she married the love of her life, Ted Maurer, of Hegins. They were wed in Memphis, Tenn., where Ted was stationed in the Navy during World War II. They were married 75 years.
Betty possessed a great sense of humor, was strong willed, compassionate, exemplified an incredible work ethic and was a good listener. She took great pride in being a wife and mother.
After raising her three boys, she returned to the workforce and served as a secretary and receptionist for the former Spread Eagle Farms in Klingerstown, and then the Hegins Manufacturing Co.
Betty's Christian faith and values defined every aspect of her life. She loved music and taught herself how to play the organ. For more than 40 years, she served as the church organist and director of the Senior Choir at St. John's United Methodist Church, Hegins. She also directed the Children's Choir for many years; sang in the Ladies Trio for more than 20 years; and for 25 years, arranged and served as the master of ceremony for the annual Community Christmas Program.
During her early years of retirement, she volunteered for more than 10 years as a driver for the Schuylkill County Transportation Organization, transporting senior citizens from the county to medical appointments.
In the spring of 2007, Betty and Ted became residents of Schoolyard Square, a personal care facility in Pine Grove, where they received excellent care. In October 2019, Betty's deteriorating health forced her to relocate to Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township.
Betty left an indelible mark on her family, her church and all who knew her. Her jovial personality will be missed. She will be fondly remembered.
Betty was preceded in death by her only sister, Erma Gable, and her only brother, Robert Romberger.
She is survived by her husband, Ted; three sons, Terry Maurer (Bonnie), of Cornwall, formerly of Hegins; Tom Maurer (Louise), of Harrisburg, and Vernon "Skip" Maurer (Cheryl), of Hegins. In addition, she had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life is scheduled for 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. John's United Methodist Church, Hegins. A period of visitation will proceed the service at 10 a.m. The Rev. Keith Rockwell will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's UM Church, 601 E. Main St., Hegins, PA 17938, or Geisinger Hospice, 410 Glenn Avenue, Bloomsburg, PA 17815. The family wishes to thank the staff of Schoolyard Square for the 13 years they lovingly cared for Betty as though she was a member of their family; the staff of Mountain View Nursing Home for their compassionate care the last few months of Betty's life; and the staff of Geisinger Hospice, Bloomsburg, who assured Betty's final days were comfortable. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be noted for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
