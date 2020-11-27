Home

Betty Jean Heckman


1952 - 2020
Betty Jean Heckman Obituary

Betty Jean Heckman, 68, of Arnot's Addition, New Castle Township, passed away on Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Schuylkill-East.

Born on September 30, 1952 in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Richard M. Scott, Sr. and the late Theresa R. Parsick Scott. She was a 1971 graduate of Saint Clair High School, and was co-owner of Just Right Cleaning Service, Pottsville.

She often tried her luck at Hollywood Casino; and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a social member of the West End Hose Company, Pottsville.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 46 years, David B. Heckman, in 2017.

Betty is survived by two children, Stacey Murphy (spouse, Ray), Palo Alto, and Christopher Heckman (spouse, Shawna), of Saint Clair; four grandchildren, Ryan Murphy (companion, Makenzi Grady), Kayla Murphy (fiancé, Devon Neifert), Connor Heckman and Paige Heckman; two great grandchildren, Gage Murphy and Braelyn Neifert. He is also survived by two siblings, Richard M. Scott, Jr. (spouse, Beverly), East Mines, and Gerri Knowles (spouse, David), South Carolina; a niece; two nephews.

The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville on Sunday from 7 p.m. Services will be at 8 p.m. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 27, 2020
