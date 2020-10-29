|
|
Betty Jean (Levan) Pastula, 90, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Oct. 29, 2020, at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Private services and interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, will be held at the convenience of the family. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guest book at www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 29, 2020