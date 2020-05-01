|
Betty L. Hetherington, 85, of Ringtown, and a resident of Laurels Senior Living Community, Hazleton, passed away from natural causes Tuesday, April 28, at the Laurels.
Born Aug. 25, 1934, in Lightstreet, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Josephine "Selock" Keller.
Betty was a homemaker and also worked alongside her husband, Jack, on the family farm in Ringtown. She was a devoted member of Aurand United Methodist Church, Ringtown, and was a member of the former Ladies Polyanna Class.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Hetherington, in 2015; one sister, Janet Shafransky, in 2018; one grandson, Nick Careyva, in 1996.
Surviving are five daughters, Jacquelyn Hemperly with Keith, of Lebanon, Karen Smarkanic with Michael, of Frackville, Betsy Careyva with Patrick Loftus, of Ringtown, Jill Careyva with Edward, of Ringtown, and Amy Davis with Drew, of Stroudsburg; one brother, Master Sgt. James Keller, of Gambrills, Md.; one sister, Shirley Loucks, of Broomall; nine grandchildren, Joseph, Kristy, Rochelle, Beth, Mark, Sarah, Jeffrey, Liam and Rylee; four great-grandchildren, Alivia, Makenna, Claire and Emmalyn; nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 5, in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Ringtown, officiated by Pastor Craig Zimmerman. Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to either Aurand United Methodist Church, 217 W. Main St., Ringtown, PA 17967, or Ringtown Area Library, 132 W. Main St., Ringtown, Pa 17967. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is entrusted with the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 1, 2020