Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hetherington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Hetherington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Hetherington Obituary
Betty L. Hetherington, 85, of Ringtown, and a resident of Laurels Senior Living Community, Hazleton, passed away from natural causes Tuesday, April 28, at the Laurels.

Born Aug. 25, 1934, in Lightstreet, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Josephine "Selock" Keller.

Betty was a homemaker and also worked alongside her husband, Jack, on the family farm in Ringtown. She was a devoted member of Aurand United Methodist Church, Ringtown, and was a member of the former Ladies Polyanna Class.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Hetherington, in 2015; one sister, Janet Shafransky, in 2018; one grandson, Nick Careyva, in 1996.

Surviving are five daughters, Jacquelyn Hemperly with Keith, of Lebanon, Karen Smarkanic with Michael, of Frackville, Betsy Careyva with Patrick Loftus, of Ringtown, Jill Careyva with Edward, of Ringtown, and Amy Davis with Drew, of Stroudsburg; one brother, Master Sgt. James Keller, of Gambrills, Md.; one sister, Shirley Loucks, of Broomall; nine grandchildren, Joseph, Kristy, Rochelle, Beth, Mark, Sarah, Jeffrey, Liam and Rylee; four great-grandchildren, Alivia, Makenna, Claire and Emmalyn; nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 5, in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Ringtown, officiated by Pastor Craig Zimmerman. Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to either Aurand United Methodist Church, 217 W. Main St., Ringtown, PA 17967, or Ringtown Area Library, 132 W. Main St., Ringtown, Pa 17967. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is entrusted with the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -