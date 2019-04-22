Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. Wilhelm. View Sign

Betty L. Wilhelm, 86, of Pine Grove, passed away April 19 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.Born June 20, 1932, in Tremont Township, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Helen Brown Boyer.Betty was a member of Wesleyan Church, Pine Grove, where she had been a Sunday school teacher. She was a former member of St. Paul's Reformed Church in Ravine, where she was in the Willing Workers, on the Church Consistory and a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a graduate of Tremont Township High School.Preceding her in death were her husband of 51 years, Robert C. Wilhelm, on Aug. 10, 2003, and a brother, Glenn Boyer.Surviving are two sons, Steve and wife, Anna Marie Wilhelm, Scott and wife, Mary Ann Wilhelm, both of Pine Grove; eight grandchildren, Rhiannon and Ernie Adams, Adam Wilhelm, Nicholas and Jennifer Fisher, Justin Wilhelm, Jarred and Sarah Wilhelm, Michael Schock, Noah Schock, and Marie, wife of Tim McGuire; eight great-grandchildren, Jensen Adams, Logan Adams, Anthony Fisher, Ryder Wilhelm, Kya Wilhelm, Charlise Wilhelm, Toby Wilhelm and Tyler Schock; a brother, Walter, husband of Pat Boyer, of Pine Grove.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor Kenneth Smith officiating. There will be a viewing from 7 until 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. The family would prefer, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wesleyan Church, 74 Bethel Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory.

