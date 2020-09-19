Home

Betty Lou Decker, 86, Frackville, passed away peacefully Friday at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Naysh M. and Anna E. Swoyer Decker.

She had been employed as a telephone operator and later supervisor for the former Bell Telephone Co. of Pennsylvania in Bethlehem, until her retirement.

She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville, and a member of the Bell Telephone Pioneers.

She enjoyed life and laughter and especially spending her free time reading.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Naysh and John Decker, and by three sisters, Helen McAndrew, Evelyn Kotch and Annabelle Decker.

Betty Lou is survived by two brothers, Christian J. Decker and Howard and his wife, Helen Decker; her sister, Dianne Decker, Frackville; nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and -nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Ann Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. A viewing will be held from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Friday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
