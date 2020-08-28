Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty May Lucas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty May Lucas Obituary

Betty May Lucas, 92, formerly of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in her son's home in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Ernest D. Lucas.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Alice (Eichorn) Roeder.

Before retiring in 2005, she worked as a private housekeeper.

She was predeceased by four brothers.

Survivors are son, Todd R. Seigfried and his wife, Ellen, of Allentown; two grandchildren, Alex Seigfried and his wife, Keri, Morgan Stein and her husband, Chev; five great-grandchildren, Maya, Boris, Eleanor, Laurel and Xavier; nieces and nephews.

There are no services. Memorials can be made to Auburn Volunteer Fire Company, c/o Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown, PA 18102.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -