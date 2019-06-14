Betty Mazalusky, 96, of Mahanoy City, passed away Thursday, June 13, at Shenandoah Senior Living Community.



Betty was born in Mahanoy City, on Aug. 8, 1922, a daughter of the late Anna Miko and Michael Babyar.



Betty graduated from Mahanoy City High School.She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City. She had worked at Atlas Powder, Tamaqua, and General Cigar, Mahanoy City.



She enjoyed gardening and had belonged to the Mahanoy City Senior Citizens.



She was the wife of the late Frank Mazalusky.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, Adam and Michael, and sisters, Anna Blasko and Irene McGuire.



Betty is survived by two daughters, Ann Bloomfield, of Mahanoy City, and Betty Fenkner, of Grier City; and three sons, Michael, of Mahanoy City, Francis, of Hamburg, and Joseph, of Mahanoy City. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at St. Teresa of Calcutta parish, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. Tuesday at the parish before the funeral. Burial will be in St. Casimir Cemetery on Wednesday. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on June 14, 2019