Betty N. Henry, 78, of Frieden Manor, Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday evening at her home surrounded by her family.



Born in North Manheim Township, she was a daughter of the late Levi and Catherine Mockovcak Donton.



She was educated in the Pike School and also the Schuylkill Haven schools. She was retired from Rohrers Knitting Mill and also worked at the former Sharon Valve, Schuylkill Haven. She was a member of the Pottsville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, John, Levi, Richard and Frank; and a sister, Eva.



She is survived by her husband, Kermit M. Henry, to whom she was married in 1961; two sons, Robert and his wife, Gloria, Pottsville, and James, Schuylkill Haven; two brothers, Paul and Boyd Donton; three sisters, Catherine Donton, Anna Jenkins and Mary Donton; nieces and nephews.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Betty's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 7, 2019