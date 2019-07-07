Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty N. Henry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty N. Henry Obituary
Betty N. Henry, 78, of Frieden Manor, Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday evening at her home surrounded by her family.

Born in North Manheim Township, she was a daughter of the late Levi and Catherine Mockovcak Donton.

She was educated in the Pike School and also the Schuylkill Haven schools. She was retired from Rohrers Knitting Mill and also worked at the former Sharon Valve, Schuylkill Haven. She was a member of the Pottsville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, John, Levi, Richard and Frank; and a sister, Eva.

She is survived by her husband, Kermit M. Henry, to whom she was married in 1961; two sons, Robert and his wife, Gloria, Pottsville, and James, Schuylkill Haven; two brothers, Paul and Boyd Donton; three sisters, Catherine Donton, Anna Jenkins and Mary Donton; nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Betty's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now