Betty R. Hummel, 95, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her home in Hegins surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Wednesday, Jan. 23, 1924, in Valley View, a daughter of the late Darwin and Minnie (Bixler) Moyer. She married John Hubler, who preceded her in death in 1965. She then married Paul Hummel, who preceded her in death on Nov. 30, 2014; they were married for 47 years.
Betty worked in the elementary school cafeteria for the Tri-Valley School District for four years, but her most rewarding job was being a homemaker and raising her family.
She enjoyed knitting scarves, sewing, cooking family dinners and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by one sister and eight brothers.
She is survived by her two sons, John L. Hubler and his wife, Doris, of Tremont, and David G. Hubler and his wife, Nancy, of Spring Glen; two daughters, Brenda J. Leitzel and her husband, Craig, of Hegins, and Rebecca A. Klinger, of Frackville; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1220 W. Maple St., Valley View, PA 17983, the memorial service will immediately follow with Pastor Brian Beissel officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, State College. An online guest book may be signed and contributions sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
