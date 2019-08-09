|
|
Beulah F. "Sis" Deck, 79, of Washington Township, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of Lee B. Deck. On Nov. 25, they would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.
Born in Lebanon, on Dec. 17, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Martha Sohn Heilman. For many years she had worked at RNM Dress Co. in Lebanon and then for Kauffman's Bar-B-Que Chicken in Bethel. Sis loved the '50s and '60s music, country music jams, and going to the shore.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, William D. "Whitey" Wolfe and Earl Wolfe Jr., both of Myerstown; brother, Daniel Heilman, and sister, Pat Mock, both of Lebanon; grandchildren, Earl Wolfe III and Justin Rabold; and two great-grandchildren, Shelly and Hunter.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Route 72 & Camp Meeting Road, Jonestown. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Covenant/Greenwood Cemetery, Ebenezer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WellSpan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042, or to the Pine Grove Lions Club Leader Dogs for the Blind, 103 Spruce St., Pine Grove, PA 17963.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 9, 2019