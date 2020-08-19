Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Beverly A. Lengle

Beverly A. Lengle Obituary

Beverly A. Lengle, 60, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.

Born Dec. 2, 1959, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Edith (Galehoff) Moyer, of Schuylkill Haven, and the late George Moyer.

She was the wife of Richard Lengle.

She was a graduate of Pine Grove Area High School, Class of 1977, and was employed at Walter Stump Ins. Agency.

Beverly is survived by a daughter, Rebecca, wife of Alex Kalinich, of Schuylkill Haven.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Friedensburg, with Paster Peggy Sue Pfeffer officiating. A visitation will be held prior from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. The family requests donations to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 24 Church Road, Friedensburg, PA 17933. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 19, 2020
