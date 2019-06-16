Home

Beverly A. Reichert Obituary
Beverly A. Reichert, 83, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.

Beverly was born in Schuylkill Haven, June 4, 1936, a daughter of the late Vera Berger and Lewis Dreisbach.

She was the widow of Buddie Reichert.

She worked as a seamstress at Alpha Mills. Beverly was an avid sports fan. She enjoyed watching television and would never miss a Friday night football game when her grandson played in high school.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buddie; a sister, Doris Habeltt; a granddaughter, Melissa White.

Beverly is survived by a daughter, Michelle M., wife of Harold "Butch" Frehafer.Beverly is also survived by a sister, Shirley Saylor; a grandson Gregory, husband of Megan Meisner; and step-granddaughter, Melinda Frehafer. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren.

All services are private.Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 16, 2019
