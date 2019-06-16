|
Beverly A. Reichert, 83, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.
Beverly was born in Schuylkill Haven, June 4, 1936, a daughter of the late Vera Berger and Lewis Dreisbach.
She was the widow of Buddie Reichert.
She worked as a seamstress at Alpha Mills. Beverly was an avid sports fan. She enjoyed watching television and would never miss a Friday night football game when her grandson played in high school.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buddie; a sister, Doris Habeltt; a granddaughter, Melissa White.
Beverly is survived by a daughter, Michelle M., wife of Harold "Butch" Frehafer.Beverly is also survived by a sister, Shirley Saylor; a grandson Gregory, husband of Megan Meisner; and step-granddaughter, Melinda Frehafer. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren.
All services are private.Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, entrusted with the arrangements.
