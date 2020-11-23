Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Beverly A. Savakinas Obituary

Beverly A. Savakinas, 72, of Shenandoah, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, in Pottsville.

Born Nov. 22, 1947, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late John and Helen Savakinas.

She was a graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah. Beverly worked as a beautician and then as a secretary for Betty Ann Bugden's Total Image Salon, Shenandoah. She enjoyed listening to the oldies, especially Elvis, and she liked to play bingo.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Ralph and George Savakinas.

Surviving are her brother, Ronald Savakinas with his wife, Nancy, of Ringtown; a sister-in-law, Helen Savakinas, of Gordon; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, in Our Lady of Dawn Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is entrusted with the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com. Due to COVID-19, all social distancing and mask requirements will be followed.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 23, 2020
