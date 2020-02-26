|
Beverly A. Schoffstall, 69, of Morgan Lane, Pine Grove, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born June 18, 1950, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Lester F. and Anna Mae Jean Mease Deiter.
She was a 1968 graduate of Williams Valley High School and was a member of Pine Grove Wesleyan Church.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Walter Schoffstall Jr.; a son, Michael Schoffstall, of Hummelstown; a daughter, Michele and husband, Lynn Brown, of Pine Grove; eight grandchildren, Shelby, Michael, Shyla, Kael, Seth, Shaylynn, Kellan and Skylee; a brother, Brad Deiter, of Harrisburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Kenny Smith officiating. There will be a viewing from 7 until 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hetzel's Cemetery, Pine Grove. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 26, 2020