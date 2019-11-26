|
|
Beverly Mae Yarrish, 72, of Frackville, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation, Frackville.
Born in Shenandoah Heights, Nov. 12, 1947, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Stepanski) Kadelock.
She was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School.
Beverly worked as a machine operator at City Shirt, Mahanoy City, and at Rickard's Dairy, Gordon.
She was a member of St. Joseph Parish, Frackville.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, John Kadelock, Frank Kadelock and Thomas Kadelock, and two sisters, Marilee Subacz and Pearl Carrigan.
Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Joseph Yarrish; a son, Joseph Yarrish and his wife, Wendy Long, of Lewis Center, Ohio; two sisters, Elaine Sweeney, of Delano, and Rosalie Barnes, of Mahanoy City; brother, Joseph Kadelock, of Springtown; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville. The Rev. Brian M. Miller will officiate. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Burial will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 26, 2019