|
|
Binnie A. Fidler, 69, a long-time resident of Pine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla., surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Aug. 2, 1950, in Pottsville, to the late Norman and Catherine "Cassie" Wenrich Ditzler.
Binnie graduated as salutatorian of her class from Pine Grove Area High School in 1968. Following high school, she dedicated more than 50 years to Guilford Mills, where she held a variety of positions including quality control technician and lead auditor. She was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
In the years following her initial cancer diagnosis in 2008, Binnie's hope and optimism did not waiver. She shared her positive, wholehearted approach to life with those around her and served as a source of support for other individuals with cancer. She touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Fidler, and her son-in-law, Dihloan Wong, of Gainesville; her brother, Walter "Wally" Ditzler and sister-in-law, Jeanne "Cookie" Ditzler, of Conestoga, Pa.; nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her beloved dog, Kosmo.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc. in Pine Grove. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m., and the service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Binnie's honor may be made to the or Haven Hospice (4200 N.W. 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606). You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 14, 2019