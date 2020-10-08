|
|
Blanche S. Sabol, 84, of Mahanoy City, passed away Nov. 5, 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City, by the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher. Interment will follow in Assumption BVM Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. All attending are required to wear their mask. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook at www.jarrettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 8, 2020