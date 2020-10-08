Home

David D Jarrett Funeral Home
201 E Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3801
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Church
Mahanoy City, PA
Blanche S. Sabol

Blanche S. Sabol, 84, of Mahanoy City, passed away Nov. 5, 2019.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City, by the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher. Interment will follow in Assumption BVM Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. All attending are required to wear their mask. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook at www.jarrettfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
