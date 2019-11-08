Home

Blanche Sabol Obituary
Blanche (Whitecavage) Sabol, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away to be with her Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, with her family by her side.

Blanche was born July 23, 1935, at home in Mahanoy City.

The 10th child of Stanley and Sophia (Sweedok) Whitecavage, she was raised and spent the majority of her life in Mahanoy City. Blanche married her high school sweetheart, George Sabol, in 1953. Together they raised a family of seven children. He preceded her in death in 1990.

Artistically talented, Blanche enjoyed drawing, painting and sketching. She was an avid reader and competitive player at card, word and board games. She found contentment in the beauty of the outdoors and wildlife, especially feeding birds, chipmunks and squirrels.

Blanche is survived by her children, Barbara Sabol, of Pittsboro, N.C., Rosemary (and Gary) Kohan, of Franklinton, N.C., George (and Lesley Brown), of Hammond, Oregon, Stanley (and Lisa Oliva) Sabol, of Mahanoy City, Theodore (and Deborah Herring) Sabol, of Durham, N.C., Claire (and Thomas) Collins, of Salisbury, N.C., and Candida (and Thomas) Wirtz, of Pittsboro, N.C. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.

The Sabol family offers a sincere thank you to the entire staff of the Gardens at York Terrace in Pottsville for the professional and personal care provided to their mom.

A memorial service and interment will be held at a future date. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home of Mahanoy City is entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
