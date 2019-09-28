|
Bob Zelechoski, 95, passed away peacefully at Country Meadows, Sept. 26, 2019.
He was the husband of Erma (Diulio) Zelechoski and celebrated 70 years of marriage in June of this year. Born in Johnsonburg, he was one of four sons and two daughters of Joseph and Veronica (Dworsky) Zelechoski.
Bob served his country in the Army in Europe during World War II. He graduated from Clarion College in 1948 and taught math and physics in high school. He earned a Doctor of Education degree from Penn State University in 1960 before becoming superintendent of schools first at Forest City Regional and then at North Schuylkill School District. Later in life, he was a financial adviser with Ameriprise Financial. Bob played three sports in college: football, basketball and baseball. He coached football at the high school level and officiated high school basketball. He had a tryout with the minor league team of the Phillies and turned down an offer to travel and pitch for the team because a school teacher those days got paid more money, and he was going to marry Erma, the love of his life and start a family.
Bob was introduced to golf in his mid-30s and played weekly with friends and family the rest of his life. He loved the game and had a "new swing" every week.
Bob's one constant that never changed was his love of Erma, his family and his love and faith in God. His family was blessed by the way he lived and shared his faith. He has served as a Eucharist Minister and had been active in the Knights of Columbus during his life. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors are wife, Erma; sister, Nancy Shuey; daughters, Roberta Young and Barbara Smith and her husband, Paul; sons, Joseph Zelechoski and his wife, Barbara, John Zelechoski and his wife, Debra, and Dr. David Zelechoski and his wife, Christy; grandchildren, Diana, Sherri, Kevin, Steven, Marissa, Lauren, Danny, Shannon, Michael, Jordan and Forrest; great-grandchildren, Bobby, Christine, Christian, Matthew, Christopher, Jack Joseph, Addison, Brody, Luke, Jack Brighton, Debra and Dean.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Road, Bethlehem, PA 18020. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the church, followed by an opportunity for family members to express their thoughts and stories about Bob. Cemetery services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Johnsonburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Bob to the . Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
