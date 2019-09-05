|
|
Bobbie L. Harner, 90, of Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown, formerly of Valley View, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Chestnut Knoll.
He was born Wednesday, July 17, 1929, in Valley View, a son of the late H. Stanley Harner and the late Hilda I. Schwalm Harner.
Bobbie was a 1947 graduate of the former Hegins Township High School and a 1956 graduate of Penn State University.
He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a draftsman for Eastern Prestressed Concrete Corp., Hatfield, and then a cost engineer for Gilbert-Commonwealth Consulting Engineers, Reading, until his retirement. After retirement, Bobbie was very active in the Hegins Area Ambulance Association and had also worked as a funeral attendant for the Buffington-Reed Funeral Home for many years. He was a member of Christ's United Lutheran Church, Ashland. Bobbie was a former Boy Scout Master.
His wife, Anna M. Ebert Harner, passed away in 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents and by a daughter, Debra A. Harner.
He is survived by a daughter, Barbara L. Harner and her husband, Anthony Kerlavage, of Montgomery Village, Md.; a son, Steven J. Harner and his wife, Ronlyn, of Palm; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald "Ted" Harner, of Camp Hill; a niece and nephew.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Donald Zechman officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in St. John's "Kimmel's" Cemetery, Ashland. Memorial contributions can be made to Hegins Area Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 678, Valley View, PA 17983. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 5, 2019