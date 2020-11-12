Home

Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Bonnie J. Brennan Obituary

Bonnie J. Brennan, 70, of West West Terrace, Branch Township, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Bonnie was born Aug. 10, 1950, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Regina (Hudock) and Joseph Perambo.

She was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Minersville, and Saint Matthew the Evangelist Church of the Holy Family Parish, Minersville.

Bonnie was a graduate of Minersville Area High School, Class of 1969.

She was happily married to Michael Brennan for 47 years. Bonnie was a retired paraprofessional from The Intermediate Unit 29; she truly loved spending time with the students. Bonnie enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and friends and embarking on new adventures. When Bonnie wasn't traveling the world, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Her family was her pride and joy. Bonnie is remembered by many for hosting gatherings for family and friends and capturing the fun times through all of her photos.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Michael; a daughter, Kelly Brennan, wife of Jeffrey Frankenstein; two sons, Patrick Brennan and Sean, husband of Alyssa Brennan. Bonnie is also survived by brothers, Jeffrey and Vince Perambo; her grandchildren, Ella Frankenstein and Layla Brennan; nieces and nephews.

For the safety of family and friends, the services will be for immediate family only. The family is planning a Celebration of Life hopefully in the summer. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka No. 2 Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
